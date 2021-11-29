Sophos partners TechEconomy to host Webinar on securing remote working

Sophos, a UK company focused on providing security software has announced December 7, 2021 as the date for the webinar on “Securing Remote Working” in collaboration with TechEconomy.ng, a Nigerian website that discusses emerging, current and Ancient technologies.

Remote working is the practice of employees doing their Job from a location other than a central office operated by the employer. Such a location could include an employee’s home, a co-working space, private office and any other place outside of the traditional corporate office building.

Coronavirus has brought remote work to the top of many companies’ agenda.

Velocity Smart Technology market research 2021 showed that 70 percent of remote workers said they had experienced IT problems during the pandemic and 54 percent had to wait up to three hours for the issue to be resolved.

CISO’s Benchmark report 2020 says that organisations are struggling to manage the use of phones and other mobile devices on Remote Workers.

Peter Oluka, editor at TechEconomy.ng noted that with remote working now the new normal, it is important to start simplifying cyber security management for dispersed IT teams at the same time.

The editor said that discovering the tips to help users and organisations stay secured while protecting everyone’s physical health had become imperative.

According to the organizers, the webinar will focus on providing secure connectivity for people working at home, on-site, and in the office, including VPN and ZTNA technologies; Securing the devices that make those connections against ransomware and other advanced threats; Protecting the data and workloads your users need to access, whether stored on-premises, in the cloud or both.

Peter stated that there are security measures and protections in offices and places such as firewalls and blacklisted IP addresses which help in reducing the risk but the case is different when working remotely.

“When you are working from home, chances are that you are connecting from unsafe Wi-Fi or connected to an untrusted network and that increases the risks of cyber-attacks,” Peter said.