Songhai Health Trust: creating value and providing quality healthcare service to Nigerians

Mr. Bello Bawa Bwari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Songhai Health Trust, a trained lawyer, businessman and an entrepreneur with over 15 years working experience. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a B.L from the Nigerian Law School. As part of his working experience, he has worked with several law firms and companies. These organizations include Kutigi & Co (Law Firm), Bwari, Akubuo & Associates, the National Assembly of Nigeria, the Irania Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC), chrome Oil Services Ltd, Rockline Infrastructures Ltd (EPC Construction), Visapoint Development Company Limited (FMCG Trading), ABMK & Co and Petro Trans-Ennikim JV Company.

Can you tell us the mission and vision of Songhai Health Trust?

Songhai’s vision is to become the most efficient managed care services provider in Nigeria. In addition, our mission prompts personalized health care experience through cost-effective solutions, seamless technology transparent engagement with all stake holders.

What have been the driving tools that has kept the company this far?

Every company prides itself with how happy their client are at every point. For us in Songhai, we are focused on delivering those values that focus on exceptional customers experience and our robust corporate governance structure.

There is the need for best practices in corporate governance in the health sector institutions, particularly among the Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), do you think HMOs in the country are fallen below standards?

Well, it all depends from the lens you are viewing it. As far as our company is concerned corporate governance is at the center of Achieving our our operational excellence. It is equally important to note that many HMOs have different operational models but I believe that majority are keep to all the guidelines set by the National Health Insurance Authority.

What is your view concerning the National Health Insurance Authority Act, 2022, and the benefits to the Health sector?

Basically the new Act seeks to achieve the requirements of the universal basic health coverage. It is that there is a new framework to cover a large spectrum of the society. The new approach will strengthen the growth of the health sector value chain market for many players.

As a leading HMO company in the country, how has the company been able to maintained prompt payment of capitation and also payment of claims as at when due?

We are doing everything to ensure that payment are not delayed despite the challenges associated with late submission of claims by the health care providers. Some of them send bills even six months after the services must have been provided therefore making it cumbersome to achieve a back-to-back efficiency for payments and prompt reconciliation.

However, we have introduced a new service approach that has stared reducing this gaps.

Why should anyone looking for Healthcare cover choose Songhai Health Trust?

The first consideration for Songhai as a preferred HMO is our exceptional customers services, where we treat our enrollees not just as clients, but with the same kind of care and diligence we give to our family members.

In addition to this, Songhai also runs a cost saving value and services that gives more savings for the social lifestyle.

How is the company addressing feedbacks and complain from enrollees?

Like I said earlier, we have rolled out a new tailor-made customer engagement model that ensures a seamless tripartite communication between the HCPs, enrollees and Songhai,

This model ensures a seamless and transparent engagement between all stake holders to save time and prompt a beautiful customers experience with our latest technology support. The enrollees are as important as the health services provides. The portal allows us to receive complains promptly.