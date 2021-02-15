SON to undergo major restructuring to meet 2024 strategic plan – Farouk

Director-general of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Salim Farouk, has assured stakeholders that the agency will in the coming weeks undergo major restructuring to meet its 2024 Strategic Plan and to make positive impact on the average Nigerian.

Farouk made the position known in Calabar during a five-day strategic retreat for senior management staff of the organisation at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, Cross River State capital.

According to the director general, the agency will go through some restructuring to enable it align its services to better serve its stakeholders and meet the objectives of its 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.

He said a new organisational structure will be established for the agency, noting that a major component of the restructuring will be an effort to match appropriate skills in the various departments.

“Consideration will be given to the status of state coordinators and regional directors, who are the main interface with the primary stakeholders and the face of the organization,” Farouk said.

“SON will focus on leaving a legacy of professionalism in its workforce the Human Resource department will carry out an overhaul of its current staff performance appraisal tools.

“SON will institute an efficient, open, transparent and effective performance measuring mechanism, as well as a reward and sanctions programme to ensure accountability and consequence management. A staff recognition and reward programme will be put in place before the end of 2021,” he said.

Farouk said some cadres of staff such as laboratory scientists will be rewarded with special incentives.

“All issues related to delays in staff promotion will be resolved in 2021. Quarterly Management Performance reviews will be carried out to assess the status and performance of departments,” he said.

The retreat themed “SON Growing an Efficient and Effective Public Organisation” was aimed at repositioning SON as a role model in safeguarding Nigerians from the menace of substandard products.