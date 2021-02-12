Kano charges 200 persons amid Covid-19 guidelines violation

Kano State Government has begun vigorous enforcement of compulsory wearing facemask in public and private spaces by the State Covid-19 Marshals, as part of an on-going move to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

To this effect, over 200 persons alleged to have violated the protocol of facemask wearing have so far, been arrested by the Marshals, in special operations carrying out in collaboration with Security Agents, in the past three days.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, who confirmed the development, while speaking with journalists, weekend, said that the arrested persons were arraigned before a Special Mobile Court put in place by the government and were fined various sums of money before they were set free.

“I wish to inform you that the state government has commenced the enforcement of the compulsory wearing of facemask protocol geared at addressing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. So far over 200 people have been arrested, fined or incarcerated for the violation as the joined team of security agencies and COVID-19 marshals continue to sensitize and enforce safety protocols in the state.

“Of the 200 persons arrested, 102 were fined N5, 000 each, while 25 others have been remanded in prison by the 21 Mobile Courts set up to deal with non-compliance to safety protocols which had been identified as a huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus”, he stated.

According to him, the enforcement measure became necessary to preserve public safety and ensure full compliance with the Coronavirus prevention protocols, particularly the use of a face mask.

Garba said the enforcement, which is led by the state Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), comprising of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Department of State Security Service and the COVID-19 marshals are being executed in strategic locations, where violators are arrested.

The commissioner pointed out that the decision was in response to the coming of the new variant that calls for caution and adherence to safety measures in the state.

He noted that despite the new wave of COVID-19, which is tougher than the first wave of the pandemic, residents are refusing to observe the infection, prevention, and control (IPC) protocols.

He warned that any resident that refused to observe safety protocols would be arraigned before the mobile court.

The commissioner also called for the cooperation of the public, assured that the government would continue to improve enlightenment and persuasion to halt rising cases of death and infections in the state