SON provides 6-page handbill to guide mask makers,users on quality

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria,(SON) has published a six-page handbill on Sustainable Production and Delivery of essential Materials,to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The publication, according to SON, is an extract of the international standard AFNOR SPEC-S76-001:2020 publication which provides guidance use of quality Barrier Masks by Nigerians to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Osita Aboloma the director general of the SON disclosed in a statement on Saturday that the handbill is to serve as a quick guide to users as well as makers of Barrier Masks across the length and breadth of the Country, particularly the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises involved in the production.

Aboloma said the extract became necessary in view of the emergency situation occasioned by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document according to him focused on scope, description, coverage, materials, safety features and test of Barrier Masks as well as instructions on the proper usage and disposal of the masks.

The SON Chief Executive said the document is being disseminated through social media platforms as well as the regular media to ensure its rapid spread.

He stated that this became imperative in view of the mass production being commissioned by some State Governments, Corporate Bodies as well as smaller units by families across the country.

Aboloma concluded that the SON is already working with all other 14 member countries of the Economic Community of West African States and the ECOWAS Commission to harmonise the Standard for Barrier Masks in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region.

The ECOWAS Standards Technical Management Committee has thus set up a Task Force to be Chaired by Nigeria while Mali serves as Secretary, to harmonise the standard within the shortest possible time through virtual meetings online,he said.

Other members of the Task Force according to the SON Chief Executive are, Senegal, Cote D’ Voire, The Gambia, Ghana and Cape Verde.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA