SON blames substandard CNG cylinder for vehicle explosion at Benin City filling station

…Warns against uncertified equipment

…Experts urge private sector involvement to boost FG’s CNG initiative

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has attributed the recent explosion of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle during refuelling at a NIPCO filling station in Benin City, Edo State, to the use of a substandard CNG cylinder.

The explosion, which occurred on Wednesday, left three people severely injured, including a motorist who sustained eye injuries.

In a statement released on Saturday, SON explained that preliminary investigations revealed the cylinder used to convert the vehicle did not meet the required standards approved by the organization for CNG systems.

The organization issued a stern warning to Nigerians, urging them to avoid the use of uncertified and substandard CNG cylinders, as these pose significant risks.

“The organization commiserates with those affected by the incident. It is also pertinent to note that preliminary investigations revealed that the cylinder used to convert the vehicle does not comply with the CNG standards approved by the organization,” SON stated.

The incident has heightened concerns among Nigerians, many of whom are considering converting their vehicles to CNG following the recent hike in petrol prices.

However, SON reassured the public that it has strong regulatory measures in place to ensure all CNG equipment and conversion kits conform to approved standards before being certified for use.

SON emphasized its collaboration with the Presidential Initiatives on CNG and other government agencies to finalize the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

This platform will provide centralized monitoring and surveillance of CNG systems across the country, ensuring that only vehicles equipped with certified conversion kits are allowed to refuel at gas stations.

The organization also highlighted the importance of differentiating between Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and CNG cylinders, noting that the two types are designed for different pressure levels and applications. CNG cylinders, SON clarified, are seamless and can withstand much higher pressures, up to 300 bar, compared to LPG cylinders which are designed for lower-pressure environments.

The explosion, which took place at the NIPCO station in Aduwawa, left a woman severely injured with her stomach ripped open, while another person’s foot was amputated due to the blast. All victims are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Ugbowo.

Sources at the scene revealed that the exploded cylinder had been fabricated by a local welder without proper approval or certification, raising further concerns about the proliferation of unsafe and unapproved CNG conversion kits.

SON reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of CNG users in Nigeria, urging refuelling stations to conduct on-the-spot inspections to verify that vehicles are fitted with certified conversion kits before refuelling.

As the Federal Government of Nigeria continues its push to expand the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) Initiative, experts and industry leaders are calling for greater private sector participation to accelerate the program’s growth.

The initiative, introduced to ease the burden of the recent removal of fuel subsidies, aims to shift the country towards cleaner, more affordable CNG-powered vehicles. However, stakeholders have expressed concerns that bureaucratic obstacles are slowing down its progress.

Economic expert Muda Yusuf stressed the need for immediate action to make CNG conversion kits and vehicles more accessible. “The private sector thrives on demand, and once there’s a clear path for CNG conversion at a lower cost and with fewer hurdles, they will respond accordingly. Right now, the approvals required to import kits and vehicles are too stringent,” Yusuf noted.

While the government has introduced incentives, such as zero-duty importation for CNG vehicles, Yusuf highlighted that the bureaucratic process for accessing these benefits remains cumbersome.

He urged the government to streamline these procedures, arguing that the private sector should take the lead in driving the initiative. “This process should be driven by the private sector, not the government. Once the path is clear, more businesses will step in to establish CNG filling stations, conversion centers, and importation facilities,” he added.

The Pi-CNG initiative aims to convert 150,000 vehicles by the end of 2024 and reach one million conversions by 2027. With private sector involvement, experts believe these targets could be met more swiftly, allowing the country to fully benefit from CNG’s cost and environmental advantages.

Adedoyun Eyinade, another expert, pointed out the untapped potential for private businesses to establish CNG stations and conversion centres in underserved regions. “There’s immense potential for private sector partnerships to set up CNG filling stations and conversion centers in states and regions where the initiative hasn’t fully penetrated,” she said.

Eyinade also noted that the cost of converting vehicles to CNG, which ranges between ₦700,000 and ₦1.8 million, remains a significant barrier for many Nigerians.

He emphasized the need for private financial institutions to offer flexible payment options for vehicle owners. “There’s a gap that financial institutions or private investors can fill by offering flexible payment plans for vehicle owners who can’t afford the upfront cost of conversion,” Eyinade explained.

Energy analyst Chai Kwaghbe echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for better infrastructure to support the full transition to CNG. He suggested that private companies could help build gas plants along major highways and transport terminals, ensuring a steady supply of CNG for long-distance travel.

“There’s a critical need for reliable supply chains, and the private sector can play a major role by setting up gas plants along travel routes to ensure no interruptions during long-distance travel,” Kwaghbe said.

