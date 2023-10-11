Soludo swears in Okafor as Anambra finance commissioner

Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the Anambra State has sworn in Okafor Izuchukwu as the newly appointed Commissioner for Finance.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Exco Chambers, government house Awka, on Wednesday.

Performing the function, Governor Soludo congratulated the new commissioner and welcomed him as a member of the Anambra State Executive Council.

A statement signed by Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Soludo, noted that the Governor commiserates with him for accepting the privilege to serve and urged him to always read the oath of office and allegiance because it will remind him of the larger interest to serve not only as a Finance Commissioner but also as a member of the larger team.

While stating that the team is laying the foundation for a livable and prosperous homeland, the governor emphasised that the oath of office defines the purpose of public service: to give something beyond oneself, to be part of the solution team, and that there is only one single purpose, which is to lay the foundation for a livable and prosperous homeland.

He reminded the new commissioner that his ministry is only one department, but beyond that, he has a larger responsibility and that the oath of office does not specify which ministry but a public office with integrity.

In a vote of thanks, the newly appointed Commissioner for Finance, Okafor, appreciated the Governor for finding him worthy to serve.

He assured the Governor, members of ANSEC, and ndi Anambra that he would serve the state diligently with all his strength, talents, and resources.