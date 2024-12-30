Soludo signs into law 2025 Budget of N606.9bn, focuses on infrastructural development

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has signed the N606,991,849,118 Budget of the next fiscal year into law, focusing on key initiatives of infrastructural development that will turn Anambra into an investment and business destination.

Tagged ‘Changing Gears 2.0,’ the 2025 budget will accelerate significant progress in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, infrastructure, and security, with full mechanism for implementation.

In a release by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo averred that the budget signposts his administration’s commitment to a total transformation of the state for the future of the people.

He said that Ministries, departments, and agencies can now begin the crucial work of rolling out programnes for process actualisation

While signing the budget, Soludo applauded members of the State Executive Council, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and other legislatures for their commitment in ensuring an endearing process in the state.

Also present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, legislative leaders and members of the State Executive Council, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, and civil society organisations.

Share