Soludo pledges more infrastructure in Anambra, inspects Okpoko road project

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has pledged more infrastructure as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth in the State, saying there would be investments in all sectors of the State economy.

The governor, who stated this during an inspection visit to Okpoko, a densely populated area within the State to assess the progress of ongoing road infrastructural projects, noted that Government would do everything humanly possible to improve the economy of the State through infrastructural development.

While expressing satisfaction with the ongoing asphalt laying on Obodoukwu Road and Ojoto Street, Governor Soludo highlighted plans to construct a total of 14 kilometers of roads within Okpoko.

He promised that residents would see significant improvements by the end of the following week, outlining ambitious plans for Okpoko, including the provision of piped-borne water, a general hospital (the first in the area’s history), and improved street lighting.

He emphasized the Government’s commitment to revitalizing the area.

During the visit, the governor however identified illegally constructed fencing obstructing pedestrian walkways at a market and ordered its removal.

He reiterated the designated areas for traders and vendors, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clear walkways and roads for pedestrian safety.

Similarly, Governor Soludo reassured residents that the ongoing teacher recruitment process would benefit public schools in Okpoko, with additional teachers and improved learning facilities being planned.

But, Evarist Ubah, Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Markets, auded Soludo’s efforts at improving infrastructure and addressing the needs of Okpoko residents.

He maintained that Soludo’s commitment to providing essential services, enhancing safety, and investing in education, signifies a focus on comprehensive development for the area.