Soludo picks Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, Joe Abah, others to talk with IPOB

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo has appointed a 15- member Truth, Justice and Peace Commission to stop the activities of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The committee is headed by human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu with Bianca Ojukwu as Secretary

A statement on Wednesday by Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, named other members of the committee as Charles Oputa (Charley boy); music icon Onyeka Onwenu; Joe Nwaorgu; Udenta Udenta; Uju Agomoh; (Msgnr); Jerome Madueke and Canon Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye

Read also: Unemployment and inequality in Nigeria: Assessing state level catastrophe

Others are: John Out; Ngozi Odumuko; Joe Abah, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu; Sam Egwuatu and Joseph Ikechebelu.

Chukwulobelu noted in the press release that the committee, will seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the state, and the region/Nigeria.

The statement said the committee has a six-month timeline to conclude the assignment from the date of inauguration.

No date has however been fixed for the inauguration of the committee.