Soludo partners Meta for Anambra’s technological advancement

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has entered into partnership with Meta, a technology company that builds platforms to connect people, find communities, and grow businesses.

The collaboration, according to the governor is to ensure that Anambra State is at the forefront of economic prosperity with the innovation and infrastructure to grow the state’s economy.

The giant stride in fostering development in the state and Meta’s collaboration underscores Anambra State’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“With this, Anambra State aims to leverage Meta’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life our citizens,” he said.

The pact between the state and Meta was formally launched at the inaugural Anambra Innovation Week which ended recently in Awka, the state capital.

Soludo in his assertion said: “That Anambra will be the innovation hub of the country.”

In her remark, Sade Dada, Meta Africa’s Connectivity and Innovation Policy Manager, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship programmes of Anambra State.

She said that this would help create a vibrant ecosystem to nurture the next generation of Nigerian innovators and change-makers.

As Anambra State continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this partnership with Meta is a powerful testament to the transformative impact that can be achieved when government, technology, and innovation come together. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Anambra Innovation Week, a week-long celebration of innovation and technology, provides a unique platform for startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators to showcase their ideas, connect with investors, and access valuable resources and mentorship.

