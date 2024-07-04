Soludo goes green, donates 100,000 trees to Ojukwu vasity

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has donated 100,000 trees to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam.

Kate Omenugha, the acting vice chancellor of the University, made the disclosure to newsmen on Wednesday at the unveiling of forthcoming Climate Change Summit and Tree Planting Awareness Campaign to be organised by the institution.

Omenugha said the summit, which was slated for July 17, would be marked with tree planting, with several individuals, including the Alumni Association of the University donating trees.

She said the University planned to plant one million trees within one year, and that the exercise was geared towards supporting the Administration of Governor Charles Soludo, which has been been canvasing for greener environment.

“Every tree planted is a step towards a brighter future. Let us unite in this noble cause and spread the word – one tree at a time!

Read also: Poor economic management, insensitive lifestyles of politicians made Nigeria poor – Soludo

“We are keying into our governor’s vision of making Anambra a clean and healthy environment. The governor has donated over 100,000 trees to the university.

“We have several partners who have also donated varying numbers of trees which we will plant as part of the summit.

“The tree-planting project will nurture a healthy living environments for staff, students and the entire University community in general.

“The initiative to plant trees is a new endeavor to the university.

“The institution is fully prepared to partner with Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and several other stakeholders in both private and government establishments to ensure that there is an apparent increase in school tree planting, with the intent of sequestering carbon and reversing climate change,” she said.