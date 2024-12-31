Soludo clarifies position on native doctors involved in criminal activities

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said that he has never declared war on all native doctors, but on those involved in criminal activities.

Soludo said from investigations by concerned individuals and organisations in the South East, some native doctors were involved in preparing charms for kidnappers and armed robbers and are engaged in evil practices that may not exclude human sacrifices for money and protection.

In a statement from the State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, Governor Soludo, “out of a sense of responsibility and responsiveness, has decided to stop diabolical rituals that have given rise to evil practices such as Ego Mbute, Oke-Ite, Yahoo Plus, and idolatry that are making a speedy return to Igbo socio-cultural life.”

According to Soludo, the nefarious acts of such native doctors have nothing to do with genuine traditional medicine and activities relating to God and humanity and emphasised the need to expose and deal decisively with them.

He further stated that such practices aid criminality, promote esoteric practices alien to the Igbo culture of integrity, hard work, morality, and fear of God, and will turn the state into a soulless society if not stopped.

While ensuring sanity in Anambra’s cultural landscape, Soludo asserted that his administration recognised that not all native doctors indulged in criminal undertakings and that those practising genuine traditional medicine with its rich cultural heritage have nothing to fear.

He urged the people of the state to shun criminality and uphold the culture of respect for human life, integrity, morality, hard work, and fear of God for which Ndi Anambra and Ndi Igbo are reputed.

