Society for professional background screeners debuts in Nigeria

The Society for Professional Background Screeners (SPBS) is set to commence its activities as an independent non-profit trade association of professional background screeners in Nigeria. The association aims to promote ethical business practices, foster awareness of the need for a background check as a security risk imperative, and establish acceptable and evidenced-based standards for background screening professionals in Nigeria.

SPBS will also advance industry objectives by providing the standards, competencies development, operating framework, support, and forum for practice-exchange of innovation and ideas, with the use of technology.

The body will also promote best practices for professional background screeners in Nigeria while collaborating with enterprises and the government on the activities of background screeners. It will also educate and sensitize the public on background screening and related services

Kola Olugbodi, chairman of SPBS, in a statement, disclosed that trustees have been appointed for the association. At the same time, officers have also been elected to run the affairs of the body.

Femi Ajayi, the chief executive officer, Risk Control Services, was appointed as the chairman of the board of trustees while Ademola Onalaja, the managing director of Proton Security Services will serve as secretary of the board,

Members of the board of trustees are Wale Olaoye (Chief Executive Officer, Halogen Group); Kola Olugbodi (Chief Executive Officer, Background Check International), and Bolaji Olamiju, (Chief Executive Officer, Trapezoid Limited).