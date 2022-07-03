Society Big Babe, Juliet Okonkwo, adds another year

Juliet Okonkwo, wife, soul mate, and support system to billionaire Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-money, rang in her birthday in style a few weeks ago.

Living life to the fullest, Juliet is not a pushover in Nigeria’s high society. Apart from the woman after billionaire Emeka’s heart, Juliet can hold her own in the league of Nigeria’s successful entrepreneurs of note.

Those who know her were quick to say that she is a beautiful soul who is willing to go the extra mile to help people in distress. Little wonder, she was surrounded by plenty of love on her special day.

In spite of her husband’s celebrity lifestyle, Juliet has able to stay controversy-free, managing her businesses and home front like a veteran of over three decades in marriage. E-money’s success story cannot be complete without mentioning the supportive role of Juliet who has been a constant support system for the billionaire businessman.

To show his appreciation for Juliet’s love and support, E-money treated his woman to a lavish birthday dinner in company of family, friends and business associates. Expectedly, it was another occasion for opulence as high-flying guests converged in honour of the birthday.