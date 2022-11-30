SMEs in focus as Ponpar, others gather for Enterprise Devt Centre

Boosting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria and engine of the economy was the focus of discussions when Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) gathered businesses, entrepreneurs across industries, and sundry stakeholders recently

The occasion was EDC’s 20th anniversary dinner and award night in Lagos which was planned as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration with the theme, ‘Journeying together, collaborating to Win’.

The event, which was directed by Nnenna Ugwu, brought together businesses across the country in a convivial atmosphere to meet, discuss, learn, wine, and dine in an effort to build, collaborate and create support within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Ugwu said, “we are excited about this year’s Alumni Dinner and Award Ceremony, especially as it coincides with our unveiling of EDC’s 20th anniversary.”

She noted that, over the years, they had been committed to building a network of entrepreneurial leaders through continuous learning, process improvement, and business integrity.

“Today we are proud of our story, which is evident through our thriving network of alumni and we use this Dinner and Award ceremony to celebrate them,” she said.

Awards, special performances, entertainment, class-of-the-year award, and an enterprise award presentation recognizing the top three undergraduate innovations from the Entrepreneurship course at the Pan-Atlantic University were some of the highlights of the event.

Ponpar Megatech, a fast rising e-commerce company which is reputed for giving Nigerians access to their physical market virtually, was represented at the event by its founders, Adepegba Afees Ishola and Aregbeshola Taiwo Adedeji, and its team members.

The company which began as an online B2B platform in 2016 has now expanded to include B2C services, and has, along the line, made online shopping a lot easier.

