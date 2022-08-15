Skill acquisition: NDE trains Anambra youths, offers loan

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced the training of 50 persons on Quick Fix Demand Driven Skills while 18 would benefit from the Resettlement Loan Scheme.

This was disclosed when Anambra State coordinator of NDE, Chika Ufelle was addressing the beneficiaries during the orientation ceremony in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He noted that the Quick Fix Demand Driven Skills training was designed to accommodate skills training that has a short training duration.

“The implementation of this scheme in the past has recorded huge success as regards set targets and goals. A good number of the graduated trainees are now self-employed. In fact, some have become employers of labour.

“The participants will be trained in confectionaries, barbing, tie and dye, cosmetology, bead making, among others.

“The training will last for a period of 1 month upon which the beneficiaries are expected to acquire these marketable vocational skills for decent job opportunities.”

Read also: SIRF trains youths on digital skills

The coordinator further said that those to benefit from the Resettlement Loan Scheme, mostly graduates of the School on Wheels (SOW), training, would be given some equipment related to their chosen trades.

According to her, “There will be cash component to assist them start off their businesses immediately. The trades include catering, fashion designing, electrical installation and make-up.”

Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, director-general of NDE, represented by Offia Obinna, urged the beneficiaries of the loan to make judicious and adequate use of the equipment and the cash component, and repay the loan as when due.

“It is a fact that the negative effect of unemployment touches virtually all households, therefore, you must get yourselves busy with your hands and establish yourselves to become employers of labour.

“The moment you acquire skills, you can go to fend for yourself and that is why the NDE is taking this bold step today, to train and equip you to fend for yourselves,” Fikpo stated.

It was gathered that the beneficiaries of the loan would be given 6 months to work before paying back in instalment over three years.

The equipment distributed to them include pressing irons, stand mixers, sewing machines, cookers with cylinders and so many others.

One of the beneficiaries, Okolo Augustine, who was trained in electrical installation told the Nigerian pilot that,” for the fact I have learnt the work, the materials given to me will add more to my zeal in electrical installation and maintenance which requires conduit and surface wiring.

“I am very grateful and thank those that created this programme in NDE,” Augustine.