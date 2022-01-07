Skewed facts, lack of measurable data bane of SMEs in Nigeria – Olufeko

Technology entrepreneur, Ade Olufeko has explained that skewed facts and the lack of measurable data can bring even the best SMEs to it’s knees.

Olufeko further explained that the business environment can be unpredictable due to a myriad of variables but aligning with a sustainable development goal can be a good guard rail and this is one of the reasons why the mancala, his 100 percent locally made bespoke AYO games works.

“Imagine and then write your thoughts and visions on paper. flush out distractions in your organization without sentiment. Execute a workable plan and the blessings of heaven will make your brainchilds flourish.

“Anybody and everyone can talk a good business game but delivering is another thing. Invest in lawyers coupled with an advisory team. Break the chain of mediocrity and be patient for the right time. Blueprints must be adaptable. America had a wild-west during its history, Nigeria and the west african countries go through its own and this is why innovation in facts over validation by collective emotions is a must,” Olufeko said.

In 2020-2021, Ade Olufeko Introduced an active line of 100 percent locally made bespoke AYO games sold in Naira to help reduce capital flight amid the frailing currency while helping artisans feed their families, and at the same time created statement contemporary products sought-after by the wealthy.

He remains an evident authority as a subject matter expert within the supply chain.

It is with little surprise how this ex-futurist uses his 3-decade experience in computer technology, quality assurance, and its complex methods to re-invent the indigenous game called AYO or NCHO to bring bonding to families, friends, and companies who practice winning cultures.

Everyone is on the tablet or mobile with heavy necks or texting thumbs while others are limiting dopamine triggers by playing a physical art product, which could be extinct if caution is not taken.

According to audited data, he created over 2000 units of the game securing seasonal contracts from Sahara Energy and other establishments such as LASWA before and during the gift-given season closing out the year strongly.

While venture capitalists seek unicorns, SMEs like his are walking pitch decks privately expanding their intellectual property in electronic commodities and games.

Olufeko’s tenure on the global advisory council for Steering for Greatness Foundation ended after an obligatory three years of supporting the advancement of education.

He expressed the joy of being a part of the group as well as convening with other leaders digitally from around the world.

In 2022 he continues to serve as chairman of the creative sector at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as other boards, further backed by the support of an international community despite variants in an endemic.