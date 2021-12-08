Six Cameroonians, three Gambians make list of 2021 CIIN graduands

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) Wednesday inducted 7 fellows and 245 associates into the league of industry professionals, with six from Cameroon, three from Gambia and one from Rwanda making the list.

Muftau Oyegunle, president and chairman of Council of the CIIN who disclosed this during the induction ceremony held at the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM) Asese village, Ogun State said professional qualifications is a source of pride to the Institute and its members.

While welcoming them to the prestigious club of professionals he said, “On behalf of the Governing Council and the Institute’s Secretariat, I would like to congratulate the celebrants of today, (7 Fellows, 245 Associates and awardees) on your induction as Fellows and Associates of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and/or the receipt of professional awards. Let me particularly commend our international graduands – six from Cameroon, three from the Gambia and one from Rwanda. This is no mean feat and should give you joy and a sense of achievement”.

Read Also: CIIN holds 4th quiz competition, urges youths to make career in insurance

Advising the new inductees, he said, there is a need for us as professionals to aggressively equip ourselves with skills and knowledge that would ensure that we remain valuable assets wherever we find ourselves.

“There is no gainsaying about the fact that only professionals with requisite knowledge, skill and technological knowhow will survive in this ever-changing world we have found ourselves.”

According to him, completion of the Institute’s examination and your induction as Fellows and Associates of the Institute does not put an end to the quest for knowledge.

“I urge you all to take advantage of the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (M.C.P.D) programmes offered by the Institute in addition to other post-qualification training courses.”

On ethical practice, Oyegunle told new inductees that all certificates issued by the Institute remain the Institute’s property and can be withdrawn from the holders if there is good reason to do so. “You are receiving the certificate because you have been found ethically and intellectually qualified to represent the Institute. This policy remains in force, and I sincerely hope that you will not create a situation where the Institute is forced to exercise its authority to withdraw your certificate.”

He informed that the upcoming April 2022 CIIN Diet Examinations would bring about the complete transition into the New CIIN Syllabus in all the stages of the examination.

The Institute’s goal is to ensure that insurance practitioners stand out successfully and are well equipped to perform to optimal levels in order to tackle the current challenges in the business landscape.