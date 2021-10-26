CIIN holds 4th quiz competition, urges youths to make career in insurance

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has held the fourth edition of its Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools Students in Nigeria, challenging youths to take career in insurance.

Muftau Oyegunle, president/chairman of Council of the CIIN made the call at the closing ceremony of the competition held Tuesday at the Government Secondary School Wuse 3, Abuja.

After three rounds of competition, The School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada came first out of 11 schools that participated; while Government Secondary School, Kubwa came second; and Government Secondary School, Wuse 3 came third.

Oyegunle said the quiz competition is borne out of CIIN’s desire to enlighten and introduce young minds to the amazing world of insurance. “This initiative is also aimed at promoting the significance of insurance in our daily lives, community development, poverty alleviation, economic advancement and world peace.”

According to Oyegunle, insurance ensures that we have adequate safety nets against the misfortunes of life by providing compensation for its customers that enable them to survive the adversities of life. Hence, insurance provides us with a means of protecting ourselves and our families from unexpected but possible financial losses while also enhancing the capacity to build wealth.

“This competition is designed to create awareness amongst you the young adults, who we considered the future of our industry, about the importance of insurance as a service and the career opportunities it offers to students like you.”

“It is my belief that whatever you have learnt in preparation for the competition will impact your lives positively. Similarly, the knowledge and information you receive here today would assist you in your career choice. I sincerely hope that every student here would maximize the opportunities which this competition provides and make insurance his/her course of first choice when going into the university, Oyegunle stated.

The previous editions of the quiz competition were held in Lagos and Ogun State.