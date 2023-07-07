Sit-at-home: Anxiety in Oniitsha, environs as socio-economic activities shut down

There was palpable tension on Friday in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State and environs over unconfirmed and rumoured gun duels in the area to enforce sit-at-home purportedly ordered by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Simon Ekpa, a popular Biafra agitator and separatist, had insisted on a weeklong sit-at-home in the entire Southeast zone to demand the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

However, Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, had in a recent statement debunked such directive by the group.

Anambra State residents were going about their normal activities within the week ignoring such directive. The people and the state government had suffered untold economic strangulation on account of sit-at-home by IPOB.

On Friday, business and school activities particularly in Onitsha and environs were again disrupted for few hours.

Nobody was able to say where the rumoured gun shooting information was coming from and who were involved, but parents, especially women were rushing to schools to withdraw their children.

At Nkpor community near Onitsha, Amaka Uche told our Correspondent that she was told that there were gun shootings at Upper Iweka Expressway, Borromeo Roundabout, Tarzan junction and tollgate at Ogunike Expressway.

“I was resting in my parlour when my neighbour called my attention to the situation. When I came out I saw people who had already gone to the schools to withdraw their children, I can’t be an exception,” she said.

At the popular Onitsha Main Market, some traders quickly closed their shops. Those who have already displayed their wares outside rushed and packed them watching the situation.

Some of the traders interviewed said there were gun shootings at the Niger bridge head area.

“This is what we heard. They said people were running home, but we have not heard of any casualty,” one of them said on condition of anonymity.

Major roads in the area were deserted for some minutes, but vehicular movements, particularly commercial operators later resumed business.

At Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, there was also rumoured gun shootings in the area, as a result of which people remained indoors

Meanwhile, the state police command has warned the persons sharing false security alerts/messages, and doctored old videos of security incidents to cause tension/panic in the state to stop it.

The State Command Spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu in a statement said the police with other security forces have intensified patrols, improved security dominance and surveillance in the state.

He said: “The Anambra State Police Command today 7/7/2023 has observed with great dismay, the mischievous act of persons sharing false security alerts/messages, and doctored old videos of security incidents to cause tension/panic in the State.

“Given the above, the Command shall invoke relevant cyber laws on persons found wanting in this regard.

“The Command has noted that the confidence reposed in us by Anambra people in the protection of lives and property shall not be taken for granted.

“The police with other security forces have intensified patrols, improved security dominance and surveillance in the state.

“In the event of any request for security service, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: the Command Control Room Number at *07039194332* or the Public Relations Officer PRO at *08039334002*.

“The ‘NPF rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users.”