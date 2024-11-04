Singapore passport rated as world’s most powerful; provides access to 195 countries

Henley & Partners has rated Singapore as number one in its world’s top passport ranking as it offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 195 out of 227 destinations.

This quarterly ranking comes from Henley & Partners’ October report, a global advisory firm that compiles the Index using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Nigeria is exempt from the list of African countries to which Singapore passport holders can enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access. The African countries are:

Botswana, Cape Verde, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

British Passport Global Mobility rankings

Dominic Volek, head of private clients at Henley & Partners, highlights the ongoing shifts in global mobility, noting “The trend towards increased openness continues”.

The British passport, now ranked fourth, offers visa-free entry to 190 countries. This positions the United Kingdom alongside Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland, all enjoying expanded travel freedom.

This upward movement reflects an ongoing trend towards global openness, with more countries establishing mutual visa-free arrangements.

Henley & Partners observe an overall trend towards greater passport strength worldwide, with more countries gaining access rather than losing it.

Japan and European countries share second place

Close behind Singapore, passports from Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain rank second, granting access to 192 destinations.

This small gap highlights Singapore’s strategic advantage in securing visa waivers globally, enhancing travel flexibility for its citizens.

In recent months, European passports have gained strength. Denmark’s passport, for example, now allows visa-free access to China as of September. Denmark joins countries like Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden in third place, all offering visa-free access to 191 destinations.

