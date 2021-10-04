Sinach gets US Congress recognition

The Eighteenth Congressional District of Texas has conferred a certificate of recognition on Nigeria’s Osinachi Joseph Egbu popularly known as Sinach.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a US honorable member, representing the Texas constituency who penned the recognition letter said it was in view of the artist’s using her music to propagate the gospel around the world and for conducting a successful concert in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

“They have the freedom, through song, to discover their destiny and maximize their hidden potential through communion with the one true God. Indeed, your tireless efforts are completely deserving of the respect, administration, and commendation of the United States Congress,” Jackson Vee said.

The concert tagged ‘Sinach: Night of Worship Houston Texas’ featured international gospel artists such as Micah Stamply, Dee Jones, Da’dra Greathouse, and Todd Dulaney.

The one-night event drew crowds from different parts of the United States. According to eyewitnesses, the main hall was packed and people were turned back.

Sinach is currently the winner of the Broadcast Music, Inc., (BMI) Song of the Year award for her song Way Maker. It is the first by a gospel artist from Nigeria. She is also the winner of the Dove Music Song of the Year Award 2020 for the same song.

“Music is one of the most important and powerful things in life. It brings people together and allows us to experience the same emotions. People everywhere are the same in heart and spirit. No matter what language we speak, what color we are, the form of our politics, or the expression of our love and our faith, music proves; we are all human beings. Thank you for spreading this universal language throughout the world,” said Jackson Vee.