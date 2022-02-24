Simplinteriors, Flair Finishes launch women in business conference

To further strengthen the presence of women in Nigeria’s business terrain, Simplinteriors and Flair Finishes are launching the Women in Business Buffet (WIBB), a quarterly business conference that brings upcoming interior designers, design professionals and other businesswomen together to learn and be mentored by successful personalities in the business terrain.

This is as in recent times, women have been taking the rein of power and control in government and the corporate environment across the globe. Also in the business world, successful women are springing up and championing different industries, shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. This is not only promoting gender equality according to the United Nation Sustainability Development Goals; it is also helping to build the economy of our nations.

The maiden edition which is holding on Saturday, 26th of February at the Civic Center Victoria Island is themed Accessing Funds and Grants for Interior Designers in Nigeria. And the CEO of Africa Strategy Advisers, Odiete Efe Brainerd, who is the guest speaker served as an independent monitor/mentor on the hugely successful Federal Government YOUWIN Program in 2013.

His organisation, Africa Strategy Advisers, has helped several entrepreneurs access different grants and Funding for their businesses from financial institutions, Angel investors and VCs. And the renowned special guest is Annette Ibru, the founder and CEO of Dream Trading Décor and Interiors.

Read also: FG trains women farmers on climate change adaptation strategy

According to the organisers, Joy Ofili-Yebovi (CEO of Simplinteriors) and Majekodunmi (CEO of Flair Finishes), the focus of the conference is to create SMEs educational and informative platform for business growth and opportunities for both established and aspiring interior designers and other women in business.

The WIBB promises its participants access to mentors who are major players in several industries, guide to accessing both local and foreign grants, networking opportunity, exposure to the right knowledge and innovative business tools for business growth, and free advisory sessions.

The conference takes place February 26, 2022 at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 11am.