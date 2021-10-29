Siju Iluyomade counsels Nigerians on benefits of regular exercise

As part of efforts to ensure that men and women live a healthy lifestyle through exercise, Arise Women, a humanitarian foundation held walk, aerobics and rhythmic dances in Lagos recently.

The event which began from 7 a.m came under the theme, ‘I Choose Life.’ It was held simultaneously in clusters across different parts of the world in adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols. Each cluster had a minimum of 25 persons.

The one held in Lagos had the presence of stars and celebrities from sports, entertainment industry including Peter Rufai, Daniel Omokachi, Olympic Gold Medalist and Sports Administrator, Mary Onyali, among others.

Convener of the programme, Siju Iluyomade, gender rights activist, lawyer, and founder, “Arise Women” who spoke at the event, explained that the annual programme which was part of the activities lined up for their forthcoming women conference scheduled to take place on October 30, 2021, at the City of David Victoria Island, Lagos, aimed to enable the participants to keep fit and keep life.

Iluyomade, however, appealed to Nigerians to ensure they engage in regular exercise, adding that lack of exercise could lead to certain ailments.

On the women conference, she described it as an opportunity for women in different professions to come together and brainstorm on how to grow in their chosen fields as well as contribute to the nation’s development.

Giving a brief background of her organisation that was established over a decade, she said it aimed to fast-track nation-building through the empowerment of women in society.

According to her, “Arise Women is a motion to drive the woman to economic advantage and power. She added that Arise has touched thousands of women through its skills acquisition and empowerment programmes, and have been passionate about the health of women in the state.

In her words: “The vision of the organisation is abridged into key areas of influence such as healthcare, skills acquisition and empowerment, education, and leadership.”