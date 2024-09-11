Sidi Osho leads deliberations on moving Nigeria’s education forward to global standards

…as the National Education Stakeholders Conference Lecture holds its third edition

Sidi Osho, the pioneer and former vice-chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), will lead a team of experts to deliver lectures on the way forward for Nigeria’s education to attain global standards.

According to Modupe Onabanjo, the convener of the third National Education Stakeholders Conference, the event will hold on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Library Hall of the Lagos State Public Senior Staff Department Centre in Magodo Phase II, Lagos.

Onabanjo, who is also the managing director, and the chief executive officer of Education Update International and Education Sector Television, said Osho, who is the discussion’s guest speaker will be speaking on the main theme of the conference: “Private Initiatives and the Nigerian Education Sector: Gains, Shortfall and Way Forward”.

“The precarious state of the education sector has necessitated constant probe and deliberations on the way forward and the attainment of global standards.

“Osho, a certified global author with over 170 publications, will also be supported by other lecturers.

“Other speakers are Godwin Oyedokun, co-founder / technical consultant at OGE Professional Services Limited, who will speak on the theme, “Impacts of Efficient Education Budgeting in National Development,” she said.

In addition, she said, “Femi Johnson, founding registrar, and the chief executive officer at Association of Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria, will deliver a paper titled: “Effective Education Sector: Corruption and its Consequences.”

The convener also explained that the conference is all about self-appraisal.

“Where are we, where are we supposed to be and how do we get there?

The position of the private sector in our education in Nigeria is a powerful one with utmost sense of responsibility which cannot be undermined.

“The private sector through strategic investment and collaboration has successfully enhanced the position of education positively in Nigeria,” she noted.

However, she said that it is important for stakeholders to sit back and evaluate themselves, reposition their strategies, and define a better relationship with our various communities such as the federal and states governments and the entire world at large.

“Our education system today lacks the ability and relevance of the present-day socioeconomic demands. We have our communities filled with unemployable youths, half-baked graduates, uncommitted teaching staffs, and a corrupted education industry. We are all in this, one way or the other.

“Our government needs to be passionate to our course by providing incentives for entrepreneurs and investment, genuine monitoring efforts to our private schools, training of trainers at no cost and collective synergy in place,” she said.

Furthermore, she said that government policies should be able to encourage the dignity of private enterprise.

“The private sector can only flourish with the collaboration of the government institutions with the determination of making things work easier and better,” she said.