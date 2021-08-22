Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative organises charity auction September

One of Nigeria’s leading non-government organisations in the sickle cell space, Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI), is set to gather global thought leaders under one virtual platform for its 2021 XTRA Ordinary Charity Auction on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The Charity Auction, according to SAMI convener, Toyin Adesola, is to raise funds for the XTRA CARE Project which runs a free clinic, providing free medication, doctor consultation, counselling, health insurance and more.

These thought leaders that are billed to participate in the XTRA Ordinary Charity Auction include Foluso Phillips (chairman Phillips Consulting), Lanre Olusola, Charles O’tudor, Mo Abudu, Steve Babaeko, and Bola Adesola (senior vice chairman Africa, Standard Chartered Bank) amongst others.

The XTRA CARE CLINIC is a free monthly medical clinic that holds basically every third Saturday of the month.

Since the interruption of the novel coronavirus, prices of medications have skyrocketed. This increase has made it even more challenging to provide much-needed intervention for over 650 beneficiaries who rely on SAMI for their medical and health needs.

In the forthcoming charity auction, Toyin will be gathering a select group of superlative thought leaders who have mentored a teeming population to increase their performance and engagements in relevant areas of their lives through impacting others.

According to Toyin, the project has a group of thought leaders that are referred to as “The Esteemed 13” who will sacrifice their time to meet the winning bidders for an hour or more.

“After the bid, with the support of the SAMI team, each leader from the Esteemed 13 will determine a convenient date, time, and location for them to meet the winner – virtually or physically. Their participation in this event, will not only impact the winner but more importantly provide the support to address the mounting needs of our benefactors who rely heavily on the clinic”, she said.

Interested participants are required to register to bid at the organisation’s website, www.sicklecelladvocacy.org.