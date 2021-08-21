A Lagosian’s guide to rejuvenation in nature

The hustle and bustle of the typical Lagos lifestyle can have one stuck in an endless loop of always trying to meet up.

The corporate life of the young and ambitious Lagosian can often take a toll and has the potential to be full of traffic that lasts hours, late nights, early mornings and everything else in between.

It’s easy to let hobbies go and easily feel uninspired and forget to take a step back and recharge.

Taking nature in, having a newfound appreciation for the environment that we have gotten accustomed to seeing is just the reset the average Lagosian may need. Mother Nature is said to have many healing properties; especially for the mind. Here are some ways to maximize that.

Lekki Conservation Center: located at Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lekki Peninsula and mostly referred to as the “Treasure on the Peninsula”, Lekki Conservation Centre is a 78-hectare Natural Resource Conservation Centre; it is home to the longest canopy walkway in Africa. It was established in 1990 to serve as an environment education center.

It typically comprises swamps and Savannah habitats and it is home to many animals; mostly consisting of wildlife that are at risk of being endangered.

Spending time in this Conservation Center away from the hustle and bustle of the city might just be the reboot your mind needs.

Lufasi Nature Park: located at Eti-Osa; known as one of the best places to replace and rejuvenate. LUFASI is an acronym for Lekki Urban Forestry and Animal Shelter Initiative; it was established in 2013 primarily to protect the natural habitat of wildlife located in urban areas, the nature park also organizes environmental education sessions around various topics of global concern such as Climate Change, Plastic Pollution, Biodiversity Conservation.

SAIL HARBOUR RESORT: located near the village of Ago-Ajo Badagry Creek, Sail Harbour is an agro-resort perfect for the Lagosian that appreciates agriculture in all its glory.

It is a 50-minute boat ride from Lagos Island and offers a wonderful farm-to-table experience.

Perfect for connecting with nature and appreciating local food sources; it is perfectly surrounded by two islands as well as lush vegetation.