Shettima receives British High Commissioner

Richard Montgomery, British High Commissioner to Nigeria has lauded the courage of President Bola Tinubu on removing fuel subsidy, describing the move and other economic policies of the administration as the right step forward.

Montgomery stated this after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

The British envoy informed State House correspondents that the meeting with the vice president was fruitful, as it focussed on how to ramp up bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the area of boosting economic engagements.

He noted that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has taken big economic decisions that have not only been noticed around the world, but holds a lot of potential for foreign investments.

“The vice president and I touched on some of the measures that might be possible to cushion the blow of some of these economic pressures,” he said.

“But I think the big issue is that some of these reforms help Nigeria on a higher growth path. They will attract more investments. The United Kingdom and the city of London see Nigeria as a big opportunity going forward.”