Shettima meets NESG team, seeks stronger FG-private sector synergy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for strong Federal Government partnership with the private sector to drive Nigeria’s economic growth and industrialisation.

Shettima, who described the private sector as critical in driving industrialisation and job creation, stated this when he met with a team from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) ahead of the group’s 30th Nigerian Economic Summit, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday

The vice president noted that the government’s pro-business policies and focus on improving key infrastructure, such as power, were designed to create an environment where businesses can thrive.

He said, “Our nation is pregnant with possibilities. Hope springs eternal from the hearts of men,” while describing the NESG as the “premier economic organisation in the country,” that holds the power to support the attainment of Nigeria’s potential.

Emphasising the critical role of electricity in driving industrialisation, Shettima noted: “Without power, there can be no industrialisation. I believe that if we get our acts right, Nigeria will influence development in Africa

“This government is headed by someone who grew up in your ecosystem and speaks your language of business,” he stated.

He also pledged support for the private sector, calling it an essential partnership for economic growth, adding that “We want to create hope and opportunities for our youths, and the resources are there for us to do it. We will do it.”

Tope Fasua, the special adviser to the president on Economic Matters, urged the NESG to turn discussions into tangible results.

“We cannot have economic development without growth. We are hoping that the NESG can take this forward. Let’s begin to have results,” said Fasua.

Rukaiya El-Rufai, the special adviser to the president on NEC and Climate Change, in her remarks, emphasised the need for action, calling on the NESG to “localise global discussions” to ensure post-summit coordination and impactful outcomes.

Omoboyede Olusanya, chairman of the central planning committee for the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30)/vice chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, speaking earlier, explained that the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit was a pivotal platform for discussing regulatory reforms essential for economic competitiveness.

He said key events will include a meeting with CEOs from Francophone countries and sessions that will tackle topics like local pharmaceutical manufacturing and energy sector dynamics, aiming to foster collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable development.

“Our goal is to create actionable frameworks that address Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges,” he said.

Okusanya noted that, in addition to these discussions, the summit will feature design workshops aimed at addressing critical issues such as food security, digital inclusion, and healthcare access.

There will also be high-level panels addressing fiscal reforms and infrastructure development, underscoring the need for strategic investments.

“We must leverage these discussions to build a more resilient economy,” Olusanya added.

