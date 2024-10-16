Shettima jets to Sweden to engage Norrsken, others at Stockholm

Vice President Kashim Shettima, departed Abuja on Wednesday for Sweden on a 2-day visit, that will include an engagement with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, alongside others.

Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communication, office of the Vice President, said in a statement, that the visit is at the instance of President Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President will, during the working visit, engage in high-level bilateral talks with key government officials, including a meeting with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

Shettima will also represent Nigeria in bilateral engagements with the Scandinavian nation, including meeting with key stakeholders in both the Government and Private Sector.

Read also: Shettima pledges integration of economic summit outcome with government priorities

The meeting with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a USD 205 million tech investment fund for Africa, is expected to provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from the fund and further strengthen the technology ecosystem in Nigeria.

Norrsken22, a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, is partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs to build Africa’s next tech giants.

Notably, 40% of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

Businessday also gathered that about 12 Nigerian private sector companies doing business with Sweden are going independently as a private sector bloc.

While in Sweden, Shettima is also expected to articulate Nigeria’s economic vision and the reforms being undertaken by the administration to create a business-friendly environment in Nigeria for investors.

” The myriad of opportunities that abound in Africa’s largest economy will also be showcased,” the statement said.

Shettima will use the visit to explore opportunities for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in areas such as ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining, and agriculture.

The Vice President is expected back in the country on Saturday.

