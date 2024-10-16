Shettima pledges integration of economic summit outcome with government priorities

Kashim Shettima, the Vice President, has assured that President Bola Tinubu’s government will align recommendations from the 30th Nigeria Economic Summit with its priorities to steer the economy in the right direction.

Shettima, who was represented by Atiku Bagudu, minister of Budget and National Planning, made this pledge during his closing remarks to mark the end of the summit on Wednesday.

“While awaiting the Green Book recommendations, I assure all participants, including members of the business community, that we shall align such recommendations with government priorities for implementation,” he said

“Encouraged by the successes so far, we are confident that the economy is now moving in the right direction,” Shettima added.

He emphasised the administration’s commitment to staying on course, buoyed by the positive engagement and dedication demonstrated by participants.

Read also: Nigeria: World Bank sees further interest rates hike as cost pressures remain

“Our engagements over the last three years have been enriching and rewarding. The valuable insights from global speakers have encouraged us to remain committed to the ongoing reforms.”

“I was particularly impressed by the frank and candid discussions from the panellists at the plenaries.”

The vice president reiterated the government’s readiness to continue collaborating with the private sector, stressing that such partnerships are essential for economic growth.

“From the inception of our administration, we recognised and accepted that partnership with the private sector is fundamental to the country’s economic growth and development.”

Shettima noted that the summit, as in previous years, had met expectations by attracting a diverse group of experts and fostering greater collaboration among stakeholders. He praised the event’s success, not only for the high turnout but also for the relevance of the discussions.

“I note with satisfaction that participation in the annual summit attracts experts from diverse backgrounds and helps deepen and broaden citizens’ collaboration and ownership in the formulation of government policies, particularly when bold, challenging, and risky reforms are being undertaken.

“Like the previous summits, the 30th summit was a huge success, not because of the high turnout of delegates, but because the plenary and concurrent sessions addressed the key issues that will guide our economic growth and development,” Shettima said.

Share