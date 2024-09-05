Shettima inaugurates $115m APM W/Africa container terminal in Rivers

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday officially inaugurated a comprehensive $115 million upgrade project at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Rivers State. This investment underscores APM Terminals’ unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and solidifies its position as a key trade hub in West Africa.

With this monumental upgrade, APM Terminals reaffirms its role as a key player in lifting global trade and creating opportunities for communities across Nigeria and West Africa.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including George Akume, secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), represented by his Senior Adviser (Technical), Babatunde Bolaji Bernard; Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy, represented by Olufemi Oloruntola, permanent secretary of the Ministry; Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs; managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), represented by Olalekan Badmus, executive director Marine and Operations; Pius Akutah, executive secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and Bamanga Usman Jada, managing director of the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), among several others.

The vice president, who was represented by Musaddiq Mustapha, personal assistant to the President on Subnational Infrastructure (Office of the Vice President), commended APM Terminals for its huge investment in WACT, assured the company that the Federal Government will continue to provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said the $115 million investment in the WACT upgrade will further enhance service delivery at the port, and attract more vessels to the port.

“Nigeria is a country of significant opportunities. APM Terminals’ investment in WACT is a clear sign of the company’s strong commitment to developing ports that are a lifeline to global trade.

“Nigeria will continue collaborating with APM Terminals in the long term to create an environment where businesses participating in global trade can thrive,” the Vice President said.

The upgrade project is a testament to APM Terminals’ vision of lifting standards of efficiency, reliability, and local excellence in Nigeria. It encompasses a wide-ranging transformation, including extensive yard expansion, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition, and a modern office complex.

New Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC), Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG), and advanced Cargo Handling Equipment (CHE) will significantly reduce turnaround time. A superior operating model revolutionises efficiency at the quay, yard, and gate, setting new benchmarks in service delivery.

This investment will introduce an innovative auto gate system and advanced data centre, lifting WACT’s operational efficiency to a new standard. The self-service kiosks have also been upgraded to elevate customer experience.

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who also commended APM Terminals for the huge investment in WACT, assured that the Ministry will continue to support terminal operators to modernise the port and reduce the cost of doing business at the nation’s gateway.

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs, said the WACT upgrade will support the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to generate more revenue, facilitate trade and curtail the smuggling of harmful and dangerous goods into Nigeria.

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of NPA, represented by the executive director Marine & Operations, Olalekan Badmus commented, “This project is a clear demonstration of our dedication to ensuring our eastern ports, such as Onne, play a more central role in our national maritime strategy. This will ultimately improve our national maritime traffic. I will like to extend our profound gratitude and commendation to the management of West Africa Container Terminal for their substantial investment in this vital infrastructure. Your commitment to advancing Nigeria’s maritime sector is truly commendable and serves as a shining example of foreign direct investment into our nation’s economy.”

The expanded yard space, which has almost doubled, not only provides for bigger space but also lifts safety standards through optimised container stacking, minimising the risk of collisions. State-of-the-art access control and CCTV systems create an unparalleled secure environment for cargo and personnel. The updated Traffic Management plan also contributes to a safer environment. A groundbreaking 1MW solar power generation facility installed at WACT showcases APM Terminals’ dedication to decarbonising its operations.

During the inauguration, Olaf Gelhausen, chief operating officer of APM Terminals, said, “This $115 million investment is a bold statement of our faith in Nigeria’s economic potential. As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria stands on the brink of remarkable growth. We are proud to be catalysts in this journey, transforming WACT into a world-class facility that is lifting standards to drive trade and prosperity across West Africa.

“The transformative upgrade project at WACT embodies APM Terminals’ vision of lifting standards in the industry. We’re enhancing capacity, redefining customer experience, and forging stronger partnerships with the Nigerian government to lift global trade,” he added.

APM Terminals is deeply committed to Nigeria, with its two container terminals in Lagos and Onne handling about half of the containers going in and out of Nigeria. WACT is one of the best-performing terminals in West Africa, offering customers safe, reliable, and efficient services.

It has also intensified its talks with the Nigerian administration and port authority to make its plans for future investments concrete. A proposal to invest more than $500 million in the future is built on the foundation of a long-term partnership. Besides operating highly efficient terminals, the company intends to contribute to the development of the local communities and bring opportunities for growth and new prospects for Nigerians.