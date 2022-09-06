Shell investigates oil spill in Bayelsa

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) says it is investigating an oil spill from its facility at Ogboinbiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The oil spill is believed to be due to an operational mishap on August 24 at the Diebu Creek Flowstation which discharged some volume of crude oil into the area.

The people of Peremabiri community, which is close to the flow station, have already complained of the dangerous effect of the spill on the environment and the insensitivity and neglect by SPDC.

They lamented that the delay by SPDC in responding to the spill has caused more damage to the environment and also impacted a wider area, including land, rivers and streams.

Mike Adande, spokesperson of SPDC in a statement on Monday, confirmed the oil spill, saying the company had received the report and was working with regulators and the local community to investigate the incident.

“We are working with regulators and the local community to investigate the reported incident. The Diebu Creek stopped injection into the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in mid-June 2022 owing to constant breaches of the TNP by crude oil thieves.

“The TNP is currently undergoing tests with water main flushing.”

Residents said the discharge of large volumes of crude oil into the environment has polluted the River Nun, swamps and farmlands causing the people untold hardship.

Koma, chairman, Peremabiri Community Development Committee, in a telephone interview on Monday, said SPDC arranged a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the flow station and impacted site for Tuesday and later changed it to Monday.

“They called to say that they are coming for a JIV on Tuesday and shortly they shifted it to Monday.”

Koma explained that the JIV report will reveal the cause of the spill, the estimated volume of spill and the areas impacted.