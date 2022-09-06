Lekki Port now at 98% completion stage

Construction work at the Lekki Port is now at 98 percent completion stage, according to the port management.

The completion status report released by the promoters of the port on their official Facebook account on Monday, said the dredging and reclamation works have reached 99.20 percent completion; construction of the quay wall now stands at 98.05 percent while construction of breakwaters has reached 99.42 percent.

“Our shareholders, chairman, board of directors, and management team are extremely pleased with the huge efforts that the EPC contractors, China Harbour Engineering LFZ Enterprise, and the project manager, Louis Berger WSP have put into ensuring that we remain focused on our twin objectives to complete construction and start port operations by the end of the year,” the port management said in the report.

It said the long wait for the port construction is now almost over to deliver on the promised economic benefits of the first deep seaport in Nigeria.

Currently, Lekki Port has received the first and second batches of equipment comprising five ship-to-shore cranes and 15 Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes from Shanghai in China.

The Lekki Deep Seaport is a port infrastructure built with modern equipment and it is expected to take pressure off the two major ports in Lagos, Apapa and Tin-Can Ports on completion.

Built under the public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, the port has a shareholding structure where the International Consortium led by Lekki Port Investment Holding Inc. holds a 75 percent stake; Lagos State Government holds 20 percent stake, leaving the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to hold the remaining 5 percent.