Shehu, BusinessDay correspondent, emerges best economy reporter in Kwara

…dedicates award to BusinessDay

The Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council has honoured Sikirat Shehu of BusinessDay Media Limited as the Best Economic/ Business Reporter of the year 2024.

The award of excellence is the third of its kind to Sikirat since the Chapel started recognising members with outstanding performance.

She started recieving awards since 2017, when the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWI-IRS) recognised her as ” Best Female Journalist Of The Year” 2017 and 2018 respectively.

However, in the year 2021, the State Council of NUJ honoured her with “Business Reporter Of The Year” and Ridwanullahi Islamic Society of Nigeria (RISEN), equally bestowed on her award of Excellence due to her immense contributions to the development of the society.

Sikirat Shehu, acknowledged God’s favour on her, appreciated the Correspondents Chapel and dedicated the award to BusinessDay Media Limited.

In his opening remarks at the grand finale of a 3-day annual press week and award night, Abdulhakeem Garba of the Channels TV and the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, said this year’s theme “Fostering Good Governance Through Effective Journalism” is apt in that, good governance is the foundation of a prosperous and just society.

“Good governance ensures accountability, transparency and responsiveness to citizens needs.It can only thrive when paired with effective journalism.

“Therefore, we are expected to expose truth, promote transparency and accountability, hold leaders accountable, and amplify their achievements”, he said.

Garba, expressed dismay over some journalists being harassed or insulted while delivering their social responsibilities. He however, called for improved welfare for media practitioners.

“The National Assembly should immediately make a law making it a crime for any journalist to be attacked while doing his legal duties.

“Being an essential workers, there should be a provision to protect this vulnerable set of people especially from the hands of security agencies and hoodlums during political activities or protest.” he suggested.

Ali Mohammad Rabiu, of the FRCN, and the Chairman of the 2024 Press Week Committee, noted that the winners were carefully selected based on merit, adding that, “we have singled out individuals worthy of recognition and commendation. I charge awardees to be more committed in their duties”.

Biola Azeez of Tribune Newspaper, who announced the winners, noted that stringent measures were applied to arrived at logical conclusion for different categories of beats to win.

He said the Committee received 24 entries and 10 applicants won in different categories. They are; Sport Reporter, Print Reporter, Broadcast Reporter, Judiciary, Best Writer, Best Business/Economy Reporter, Best Cameraman, Political Reporter, Feature Writer and Health Reporter.