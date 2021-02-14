Shasha market violence: Oyo shuts market, imposes curfew as three feared dead

Oyo State government on Saturday announced the indefinite shutting of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan. It also imposed a curfew in the market area.

The state government took the decision to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The closure of the market and imposition of curfew became necessary following skirmishes reported in the market as a result of a clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders in the market which allegedly led to death of about three people.

A minor misunderstanding between traders which started on Thursday escalated and led to the burning of houses and killings.

It was gathered that there was a misunderstanding between a Yoruba pregnant woman and an Hausa man.

A Yoruba man identified as Adeola Shakirundeen intervened which resulted in a fight between the Yoruba man and the Hausa man in the market.

Shakirundeen was said to have been attacked with dangerous weapon by the Hausa trader.

The Yoruba cobbler was said to have died in the early hours of Friday in a hospital.

Following the report of his death, his colleagues went for a revenge at the market.

Shasha Market is a known place where tomatoes, pepper and other produce from the Northern Nigeria are sold in large quantities.

The peace in the community was stalled coupled with the announcement of the death of the Yoruba man.

The crisis degenerated on Friday as traders and residents relocated from their homes to neighbouring communities to avert being caught in the web of a reprisal attack.

Due to violence, residents were seen fleeing the troubled area around 5:30pm while a good number of them said they managed to pick few clothes and other personal effects before hurriedly living their homes as they were not sure whether the violence would spread further or not.

Shops and other property were said to have been burnt in the area by hoodlums who reportedly hid under the disturbances to wreak havoc on innocent people.

The Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko; Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni and other Police Tactical Teams visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment

Massive Police deployment and that of the sister security agencies were made to douse the tension.

But the violence degenerated after the visit by the commissioner of police and her team on Friday as some of the residents said some youths were angry because of the killing of the cobbler who was allegedly hit with a charm.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area, the state government also imposed a curfew on Shasha and the market area

The curfew is to run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The government warned residents of the affected area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence will face the wrath of the law.

“His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Likewise, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 urged all warring factions in the crisis at Sasa, Ibadan to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue.

The first class monarch, who bemoaned the high level of insecurity in the land in recent times, made this known in Ibadan today after holding virtual meetings with relevant stakeholders, including Hausa/Fulani leaders in the ancient city

According to Oba Adetunji, “Many of our compatriots have been living with each other for a long time. We grow up and attend schools together. People from diverse ethnic groups do inter marry and give birth to lovely children.”