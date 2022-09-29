Share knowledge to drive performance, Muritala charges Lagos accountants

Abiodun Muritala, Lagos State Accountant-General has charged accountants under the employment of the State Government on knowledge sharing for better performance and deliverables on their work schedule.

Muritala stated this at the 3rd quarter Technical meeting with heads and directors of finance and accounts of Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies held recently in Ikeja.

He stated that finance and account officers are required to display a high level of emotional intelligence in the work place in order to effectively relate with one another and work efficiently as a team.

Furthermore, the accountant-general reiterated the need to be ICT compliant in the 21st century as this development contributes to the growth and improvement of processes and products, in attaining the government’s vision for Technology as stated in the THEMES agenda of the present administration.

He maintained that with the right emotional intelligence and adequate knowledge of ICT and its application, the rate of deliverables amongst officers would drastically increase, which will eventually translate to improved productivity.

During a presentation on Emotional Intelligence at the knowledge sharing session, Abiodun Bamgboye, the permanent secretary, Local Government Service Commission averred that Emotional Intelligence with high degree of professionalism imprints credibility and reliability as well as transcends age.

According to him, “it engenders successful interpersonal relationships and lasting reputation. It presents a Great listener as opposed to blank wall, Encourager as opposed to doubter, appreciative as opposed to ungrateful and empathetic as opposed to self centerdness.”

Speaking on the impact of emotional intelligence on professionalism and attitudinal change, Bamgboye said that it will assist the Accountants in developing emotional maturity, increase their social intelligence, serve as a tool to avoid or manage strained relationships and ultimately improve interpersonal communication among others.

He told participants at the knowledge sharing session to tutor younger colleagues under their supervision in order to reduce the workload, this in his opinion is part of being emotionally intelligent.

He added that it behooves the Directors of Finance and Accounts to develop appropriate managerial skills needed to effectively function well with the accounting officers of their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

Also, Wasiu Jimoh, a director in the Ministry of Science and Technology corroborated the need for all professionals including Accountants to be ICT compliant, while stating that information technology has evolved.

Explaining the concept of AOD which means “Authomate Or Die”, Wasiu said that the concept was developed to underscore the indispensability of being ICT-compliant, stressing that individuals that are not ICT compliant are referred to as Luddite.

He listed six technologies shapping the future of every Profession to include: Big Data, increased Computing Power, Artificial Intelligence (AI) , Intelligence of Things, Autonomous Robots and Blockchain, urging Accountants to evaluate how these technologies can be used strategically to achieve set objectives.