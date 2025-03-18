George Akume, the secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has distanced himself from his aide who is currently facing a N10b fraud and money laundering investigation.

BusinessDay gathered that Andrew Uchi, personal assistant to the SGF, is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on allegations bothering on corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

But Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, office of the SGF, in a statement, absolved the leadership of the SGF office from the crime.

The SGF also urged members of the public to avoid speculation, but allow the EFCC carry out a thorough investigation, as the office has a history of promoting integrity, transparency and accountability.

The OSGF also expressed its appreciation for the understanding and support of the public on the matter, while also supporting the ongoing investigation.

According to the statement, ” attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Hon. Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

” It is imperative to state categorically that the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency , accountability, and integrity

“We recognize the efforts of the EFCC on this matter to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“However, we urge the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing.

