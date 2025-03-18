Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Kelly Okungbowa, popularly known as Ebo Stone, over alleged abuse of the naira.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Okungbowa was taken into custody following a viral video showing him spraying and mutilating naira notes at a bar on March 9, 2025.

“Until recently, Okungbowa served as the coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), a position from which he has now been suspended by the state government”, the statement reads.

The EFCC stated that investigations are ongoing and that Okungbowa will be charged to court once the probe is concluded.

