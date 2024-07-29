Seven-Up launches Supa Komando to inspire BBNaija fans

Seven-Up Bottling Company targets Big Brother Naija fans with its new Supa Komando commercial, aimed at inspiring and motivating customers to persevere through life’s daily challenges.

The commercial themed ‘Fire on Naija’, was unveiled during the Big Brother Naija season 9 premiere on Sunday, July 28 2024 featuring Do2tun ‘The Energy Gad, Nigerian OAP, ex Big Brother Naija housemates, Neo Akpofure, Cross, Saskay and Erica with a message of resilience to its Nigerian consumers.

Yewande Ade-Alao, senior brand manager, marketing at Seven-Up Bottling Company, said the commercial highlights some of the daily challenges faced by consumers and how Supa Komando serves as a reliable companion during tough times.

“It is imperative that our communication continues to reinforce the message that Supa Komando inspires consumers to “Fire on” in their daily hustle. Every day, we all face challenges in our journey towards growth and success. When faced with overwhelming situations or daunting tasks, Supa Komando stands as a beacon of inspiration, motivating consumers to channel their inner strength, and achieve their goals,” Ade-Alao said.

The commercial portrayed various Supa Komando consumers, including a student, a production manager, a content creator, a skater and an entrepreneur, all feeling overwhelmed while dealing with varying challenges as they go about their daily hustle.