Seven soldiers, officers killed after multiple ISWAP attacks in Northeast

Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have again carried out daring attacks on Nigerian troops in Northeastern towns of Rann and Malam Fatori, killing at least five soldiers and two senior military officers.

A military intelligence source said the armed terrorists stormed the town on several gun trucks and engaged the troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Military base in Rann in a gun battle that lasted for hours on Thursday Night. The town is located at Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

This attack on Rann is coming barely a few weeks after ISWAP insurgents killed Dzarma Zirkusu, a brigadier-general and commander of the army brigade in Chibok, and three soldiers.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer brigadier-general Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location,” Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesperson had said in a statement.

On Friday evening, ISWAP launched another attack targeting Malam Fatori, the main town of Abadam LGA in Borno state and situated near the Niger Republic and Lake Chad.

Calls put to the director, Army public relations for further confirmation were not answered.

The terrorist attack in the region have persisted and the insurgents have become more daring despite claims by military authorities that insurgents have been severely degraded. While thousands have been killed, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have fled the region to neighbouring countries to seek refuge.

The Nigerian military recently procured Super Tucano aircraft worth billions of US dollars, which the military said will be used to flush out terrorists and bandits in the North.