Seven of 281 inmates who escaped during Maiduguri flood recaptured

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the successful recapture of seven inmates who escaped after severe flooding damaged the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The flooding, which led to the collapse of prison walls, allowed 281 inmates to flee.

The Service has reviewed and released detailed information, including biometric data, of the remaining escapees, as efforts intensify to locate and return them to custody.

This information was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar.

According to the statement, the flooding caused the collapse of walls at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Maiduguri and also affected the staff quarters.

In response, correctional officers, in collaboration with other security agencies, swiftly evacuated the remaining inmates to a secure facility.

Despite the escape, authorities have reassured the public that they are actively working to recover the missing inmates.

“As of now, seven of the 281 escaped inmates have been successfully recaptured. Search efforts, involving both covert and overt operations, are ongoing, with multiple security agencies working together to ensure all escapees are returned to custody”, Umar said.

The service assured the public that the incident does not pose a threat to public safety, and efforts are being ramped up to swiftly manage the situation.