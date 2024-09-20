Service sector takes centre stage in push for increased GDP

Charity Babatunde, the managing partner of E-Access Hub

With the pivotal role the Service sector plays in driving Nigeria’s overall economic growth and its recent 58.8 percent contribution to the country’s gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2024, E-Access Hub Limited (EAH) is set to hold its maiden conference that seeks to proffer solutions to challenges in the sector.

Charity Babatunde, the managing partner of E-Access Hub – an impact-oriented, tech-enabled event access and conference management organisation, said that the conference emerges from the immense potential within Nigeria’s service delivery landscape in the public and private sectors.

She noted that by fostering dialogue around service level expectations and actionable strategies, the event aims to inspire sustainable economic development across various industries.

“Service excellence is not just an operational goal, it is foundational to economic sustainability and growth,” Babatunde said.

“This conference will catalyze change, encouraging businesses and government entities to prioritize service quality and customer satisfaction.”

She asserts that some challenges in the service sector that the conference would be focused on addressing, are – limited exposure and awareness of global service standards and best practice, subpar customer service culture; Inadequate government and regulatory support to provide the enabling environment for the sector to thrive; and Limited collaboration across service industries.

Addressing these challenges, she believed, would lead to the optimisation of Nigeria’s service sector for efficiency which will result in increased productivity, higher foreign investments, job creation, and enhanced consumer satisfaction in the short term.

‘’In the long term, it will lead to sustainable economic growth, improved competitiveness, innovation, economic diversification, and poverty reduction, positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global service economy’’, she added.

She stated that the public and private service sector operators know that service excellence is the foundation of sustainable growth, customer loyalty, and competitiveness, adding that by participating in the Service Excellence Conference, operators will gain valuable insights into the latest trends, tools, and strategies to elevate their services.

The 2024 EAH Service Excellence Conference, themed ‘Growth Through Service Excellence’ is scheduled to hold on October 10 in Lagos at the Muson Centre, Lagos Island, with key thought leaders and speakers cut across the public and private sector set to participate, fuelled by the mission to increasing the sector contributions to the economy.

Participants will engage with thought leaders and industry experts who will share insights on global service standards and best practices, Enhancing customer service culture, Collaborative efforts across service industries and Policy advocacy for a more favourable business environment.

The conference is also expected to highlight the urgent need for Nigeria to diversify its economy away from oil dependency by optimizing its service sector for efficiency.