Diaspora contribution to Nigeria’s GDP hits $20bn

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says Nigerian diaspora contributed $20 billion annually to Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the Africa Diaspora Day on the Hill during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted that these remittances accounted for 6.1 percent of the nation’s GDP, underscoring the vital role of diaspora Nigerians in driving the country’s economic growth and development.

Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure in her presentation at Africa Diaspora Day on the Hill, held at the U.S. Capitol as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, DC.

She underscored the essential role of Nigerians abroad as strategic partners in the country’s development, emphasising their achievements across multiple sectors globally.

She outlined NiDCOM’s initiatives aimed at maximising the contributions of diaspora Nigerians through programmes such as the National Diaspora Policy, Diaspora Data Mapping/Registration Portal, the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), and the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme.

Dabiri-Erewa also engaged with prominent figures, including Gina Paige, CEO of African Ancestry; Sheila Walker, an acclaimed anthropologist and filmmaker, and Mouhammad-Nabil Mforifoum Mbombo Njoya, the Sultan King of Bamoun from Cameroon.

These discussions reinforced the importance of international collaboration in leveraging the African diaspora for economic and social advancement.

The event, titled “The rise of global Africa: Forging a new U.S. economic partnership with Africa and the Caribbean,” brought together U.S. lawmakers, African leaders, and business executives to explore strategies for strengthening economic and political ties between Africa, the Caribbean, and the United States through the global African diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa further reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to engaging with its diaspora community and fostering partnerships that drive global economic growth.