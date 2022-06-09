Serious road accidents declined by 4.5 percent in Q1 2022 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics says serious road accidents declined by 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, relative to Q4 2021 which was 2,199.

According to the data, a total of 3,345 road accidents (including those not classified as serious) occurred in Q1 2022, a decline of 1.82 percent from 3,407 in Q4 2021.

When put into categories, serious cases accounted for 2,100, fatal cases accounted for 871, and mild cases accounted for 374.

Fatal cases decreased by 1.91 percent in Q1 2022, compared to 888 in Q4 2021. Minor cases also increased from 320 in Q4 2021 to 374 in Q1 2022.

A total of 1,834 people were killed in the 871 fatal cases. Of the total number of deaths, 1,447 were males — including adults and children — accounting for 81 percent of the total. Females — both adults and children — made up 19 percent of the population.

“More males were injured compared to females during the period under review. In Q2022, 7,842 males were injured, accounting for 76.18% of 10,294 injured in total,” the report stated.

According to the report, the number of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes decreased by 0.13 percent in Q1 2022, compared to 5,323 in Q4 2021.

Commercial cars were the most affected in Q1 2022, accounting for 3,635, compared to 1,648 private vehicles, 55 government vehicles and one diplomatic vehicle.

The North-Central, with 1,095, had the largest number of crashes in Q1 2022, followed by the South-West, with 887.

In terms of casualties, the North-Central had the most with 3,582, followed by the North West with 2,713, while the South-East had the least with 711.