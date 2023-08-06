SERAP sues President Tinubu for hidden N400bn fuel subsidy spending

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has taken legal action against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to disclose the details of the N400 billion fuel subsidy savings.

In the suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos with the number FHC/L/CS/1514/2023, demands that President Tinubu publish information about the spending of the funds saved after the removal of petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023.

In the lawsuit, SERAP seeks an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to provide the specific projects on which the saved funds would be spent and to ensure that the savings are not diverted into private pockets.

According to SERAP, transparency in disclosing the spending details would reduce the risks of corruption in the utilization of the funds and benefit the 137 million poor Nigerians who are most affected by the subsidy removal.

The lawsuit also argues that the government has a legal obligation to protect citizens against the adverse impacts of the subsidy removal and to address the aftermath effectively.

SERAP emphasizes that the lack of transparency and accountability in the spending of savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol undermines the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and threatens the government’s responsibility to secure the welfare and happiness of its citizens.

The suit further highlights that citizens have the right to access information regarding government activities, and transparency in spending details would promote public trust and confidence in governance.

No specific hearing date has been scheduled for the lawsuit yet.