Seplat Energy, HEI equip young Nigerians with emergency skills

Seplat Energy plc, an indigenous energy company, has partnered with Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), to build the capacity of secondary school students on CPR and First Aid skills necessary to handle pre-hospital emergencies.

The initiative became imperative with the growing anxiety about the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack, cardiac arrest, and the attendant fatalities among Nigerians in recent years.

It is also to enable proper care in the event of an emergency arising from a road traffic accident (RTA) as well as other traumatic injuries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently reported that RTA is the biggest killer of young people, especially in Nigeria and third world countries.

During the flag-off of the four-day programme held in Lagos recently, Chioma Nwachukwu, director of external affairs and sustainability, Seplat Energy plc, said Seplat was committed to empowering the youths and touching lives, which is why it keyed into the life-saving initiative.

According to her, “CPR and First Aid skills are needed by all and critical to saving lives during pre-hospital emergencies”. She also urged other corporate organisations and individuals to adopt this laudable CSR initiative by sponsoring more students, pointing out that HEI has a proven track record in transparency, accountability, and project implementation.

She assured of increased collaboration with HEI towards expanding the footprint of its life-saving initiatives.

Ashaola Femi, the representative of the commissioner for education, Lagos State, also speaking at the event, applauded Seplat Energy for the investment in young talents. He believed the scheme could create systemic change from the current negative culture of taking pictures and videos at the scenes of emergencies instead of assisting the victims. He noted that this noble objective informed the approval of the programme by the ministry of education for HEI to train all senior secondary school students in Lagos earlier in the year.

Paschal Achunine, executive director of Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), on his part, expressed gratitude to Seplat Energy for the support. He lauded the company’s commitment to the sustainability of its operating environment in view of the fact that investment in young people would translate to business continuity.

While equally appreciating the goodwill of the Lagos State government, Achunine noted that a total of 83 students, across 30 secondary schools, from the six educational districts in Lagos, participated in the programme.

He added that First Responders Clubs would be set up in the schools, in line with the ‘train the trainer’ model of the scheme. Activities such as essay competitions, quizzes, and debates will be instituted in the schools, to foster a life-saving culture in the state.