Another 250,000 Lagosians to benefit from free health care services

Over 250,000 persons are again benefitting from the 4th edition of BOSKOH Free Medical Outreach in Lagos.

The third edition of the free health care had seen about 250,000 persons turning up to benefit from it.

The 4th edition tagged: ‘Jigi-Bola Relaunch Phase II’ is targeted at helping residents in eight local government areas community sites, eight market sites and eight police barracks.

The Jigi-Bola Health Mission was launched during the administration of Bola Tinubu as a free sight and hearing aid programme of the Lagos State Government in 2001.

After a break from the programme for some years, the present administration of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Ou, in partnership with the BOSKOH Health Mission International, decided to bring the initiative back in the best interest of the people in line with the THEMES Agenda for a greater Lagos.

Read also: Bread makers continue strike over rising input cost

Prior to Jigi-Bola’s re-launch last year, 2021, BOSKOH, which is an acronym for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Health Mission International in February 2019 had organised a medical outreach for 20,000 residents, while in August 2019, the group partnered with the state government to launch the “Healthy Bee Project” with 200,000 Lagosians benefiting from the outreach and 85 successful cataract surgeries conducted in five days.

At a joint event of the re-launch of JIGI-BOLA health programme and the unveiling of the 4th BOSKOH HMI free medical outreach, on Thursday, in Ikeja, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the 4th edition, BOSKOH Health Mission has made enough provision to carry out routine screening exercise on the residents across the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs of the state.

“Health, as we all know, is wealth, and only healthy people make a healthy nation; this, underscores the importance of healthy living in any society, hence the need to ensure optimal healthcare that cuts across age-divide in society,” he said.

First lady, Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, described the re-launch as the “progressive move towards the sustainability of one of the most successful initiatives of the Lagos State government.