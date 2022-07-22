Bread makers continue strike over rising input cost

Premium Bread makers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) is continuing with their four-day warning strike to protest the rising input costs which have negatively affected their businesses.

Emmanuel Onuorah, president, of the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), noted that operating a bakery in Nigeria has become near impossible as the incessant increases in the prices of baking materials and diesel rendered the industry comatose.

“In a move to ensure the survival of the premium bread-making industry in Nigeria, we have decided to embark on a withdrawal of services beginning from Thursday, July 21, 2022, for four days in the first instance and where no intervention from the government, we shall escalate the duration of the withdrawal,” Onuorah said.

Read also: Master bakers to begin strike Wednesday over rising production costs

PBAN requested the Federal Government to stop charging a 15 percent wheat development levy on wheat import, NAFDAC to review downwards the N154, 000 penalty charged to bakeries on late renewal of certificates, grant members access to grants and soft loans being given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Minor, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and Stoppage of multi – agencies regulation of the bread making industry.

“Bread is a staple food and one of the cheapest ‘grab and go’ food that is available for both the poor and rich. It, therefore, behoves the federal government to be mindful of this and ensure the survival and sustainability of the industry,” Onuorah added

A bag of baking flour now sells for N28,000 from 25,000, a bag of sugar which used to cost N9,000 presently cost N30,000 while 20 litres of groundnut oil costs about N20,000.

The rising cost of these raw materials has led to a hike in the price of bread. For example, a 500g sliced bread now cost N600 from N400.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that more than 40 bakeries in the federal capital territory (FCT) have shut down activities.

The association warned that if the federal government fails to intervene, the duration of the strike will be extended.